Bhutanese ngultrums to Liberian dollars today

Convert BTN to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
2,333.87 lrd

Nu.1.000 BTN = L$2.334 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33612.3361
Low2.32842.3147
Average2.33152.3261
Change0.19%0.69%
1 BTN to LRD stats

The performance of BTN to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3361 and a 30 day low of 2.3284. This means the 30 day average was 2.3315. The change for BTN to LRD was 0.19.

The performance of BTN to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3361 and a 90 day low of 2.3147. This means the 90 day average was 2.3261. The change for BTN to LRD was 0.69.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Liberian Dollar
1 BTN2.33387 LRD
5 BTN11.66935 LRD
10 BTN23.33870 LRD
20 BTN46.67740 LRD
50 BTN116.69350 LRD
100 BTN233.38700 LRD
250 BTN583.46750 LRD
500 BTN1,166.93500 LRD
1000 BTN2,333.87000 LRD
2000 BTN4,667.74000 LRD
5000 BTN11,669.35000 LRD
10000 BTN23,338.70000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LRD0.42847 BTN
5 LRD2.14236 BTN
10 LRD4.28472 BTN
20 LRD8.56944 BTN
50 LRD21.42360 BTN
100 LRD42.84720 BTN
250 LRD107.11800 BTN
500 LRD214.23600 BTN
1000 LRD428.47200 BTN
2000 LRD856.94400 BTN
5000 LRD2,142.36000 BTN
10000 LRD4,284.72000 BTN