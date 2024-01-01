20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Liberian dollars

Convert BTN to LRD at the real exchange rate

20 btn
46.24 lrd

1.000 BTN = 2.312 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7331.4651.6490.96917.769
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9511.7161.9321.13620.817
1 USD0.9410.803183.5051.3781.5520.91216.723
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Liberian Dollar
1 BTN2.31177 LRD
5 BTN11.55885 LRD
10 BTN23.11770 LRD
20 BTN46.23540 LRD
50 BTN115.58850 LRD
100 BTN231.17700 LRD
250 BTN577.94250 LRD
500 BTN1,155.88500 LRD
1000 BTN2,311.77000 LRD
2000 BTN4,623.54000 LRD
5000 BTN11,558.85000 LRD
10000 BTN23,117.70000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LRD0.43257 BTN
5 LRD2.16284 BTN
10 LRD4.32568 BTN
20 LRD8.65136 BTN
50 LRD21.62840 BTN
100 LRD43.25680 BTN
250 LRD108.14200 BTN
500 LRD216.28400 BTN
1000 LRD432.56800 BTN
2000 LRD865.13600 BTN
5000 LRD2,162.84000 BTN
10000 LRD4,325.68000 BTN