Bhutanese ngultrums to Liberian dollars today

Convert BTN to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
2,301.20 lrd

1.00000 BTN = 2.30120 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087390.52591.492541.674060.9646518.7651
1 GBP1.1432511.2428103.4721.705991.913471.1028421.4487
1 USD0.91970.804635183.25751.37271.539650.887217.2584
1 INR0.01104660.009664410.012010910.01648740.01849260.01065610.207289

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Liberian Dollar
1 BTN2.30120 LRD
5 BTN11.50600 LRD
10 BTN23.01200 LRD
20 BTN46.02400 LRD
50 BTN115.06000 LRD
100 BTN230.12000 LRD
250 BTN575.30000 LRD
500 BTN1150.60000 LRD
1000 BTN2301.20000 LRD
2000 BTN4602.40000 LRD
5000 BTN11506.00000 LRD
10000 BTN23012.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LRD0.43456 BTN
5 LRD2.17278 BTN
10 LRD4.34556 BTN
20 LRD8.69112 BTN
50 LRD21.72780 BTN
100 LRD43.45560 BTN
250 LRD108.63900 BTN
500 LRD217.27800 BTN
1000 LRD434.55600 BTN
2000 LRD869.11200 BTN
5000 LRD2172.78000 BTN
10000 LRD4345.56000 BTN