Convert LRD to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Liberian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

10,000 lrd
4,294.12 btn

L$1.000 LRD = Nu.0.4294 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
How to convert Liberian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LRD0.42941 BTN
5 LRD2.14706 BTN
10 LRD4.29412 BTN
20 LRD8.58824 BTN
50 LRD21.47060 BTN
100 LRD42.94120 BTN
250 LRD107.35300 BTN
500 LRD214.70600 BTN
1000 LRD429.41200 BTN
2000 LRD858.82400 BTN
5000 LRD2,147.06000 BTN
10000 LRD4,294.12000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Liberian Dollar
1 BTN2.32877 LRD
5 BTN11.64385 LRD
10 BTN23.28770 LRD
20 BTN46.57540 LRD
50 BTN116.43850 LRD
100 BTN232.87700 LRD
250 BTN582.19250 LRD
500 BTN1,164.38500 LRD
1000 BTN2,328.77000 LRD
2000 BTN4,657.54000 LRD
5000 BTN11,643.85000 LRD
10000 BTN23,287.70000 LRD