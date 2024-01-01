Convert LRD to INR at the real exchange rate

Liberian dollars to Indian rupees today

1,000 lrd
429.44 inr

L$1.000 LRD = ₹0.4294 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2360.9330.7881.35583.4111.634
1 CAD0.732113.3510.6830.5770.99261.0671.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.53910.8441.45189.371.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 LRD0.42944 INR
5 LRD2.14718 INR
10 LRD4.29436 INR
20 LRD8.58872 INR
50 LRD21.47180 INR
100 LRD42.94360 INR
250 LRD107.35900 INR
500 LRD214.71800 INR
1000 LRD429.43600 INR
2000 LRD858.87200 INR
5000 LRD2,147.18000 INR
10000 LRD4,294.36000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 INR2.32863 LRD
5 INR11.64315 LRD
10 INR23.28630 LRD
20 INR46.57260 LRD
50 INR116.43150 LRD
100 INR232.86300 LRD
250 INR582.15750 LRD
300 INR698.58900 LRD
500 INR1,164.31500 LRD
600 INR1,397.17800 LRD
1000 INR2,328.63000 LRD
2000 INR4,657.26000 LRD
5000 INR11,643.15000 LRD
10000 INR23,286.30000 LRD
25000 INR58,215.75000 LRD
50000 INR116,431.50000 LRD
100000 INR232,863.00000 LRD
1000000 INR2,328,630.00000 LRD
1000000000 INR2,328,630,000.00000 LRD