Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels today

Convert BTN to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
49,056.40 khr

Nu.1.000 BTN = ៛49.06 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.370949.4208
Low49.044248.7641
Average49.157449.1326
Change-0.64%0.43%
View full history

1 BTN to KHR stats

The performance of BTN to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.3709 and a 30 day low of 49.0442. This means the 30 day average was 49.1574. The change for BTN to KHR was -0.64.

The performance of BTN to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.4208 and a 90 day low of 48.7641. This means the 90 day average was 49.1326. The change for BTN to KHR was 0.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.05640 KHR
5 BTN245.28200 KHR
10 BTN490.56400 KHR
20 BTN981.12800 KHR
50 BTN2,452.82000 KHR
100 BTN4,905.64000 KHR
250 BTN12,264.10000 KHR
500 BTN24,528.20000 KHR
1000 BTN49,056.40000 KHR
2000 BTN98,112.80000 KHR
5000 BTN245,282.00000 KHR
10000 BTN490,564.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02038 BTN
5 KHR0.10192 BTN
10 KHR0.20385 BTN
20 KHR0.40769 BTN
50 KHR1.01924 BTN
100 KHR2.03847 BTN
250 KHR5.09618 BTN
500 KHR10.19235 BTN
1000 KHR20.38470 BTN
2000 KHR40.76940 BTN
5000 KHR101.92350 BTN
10000 KHR203.84700 BTN