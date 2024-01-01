5,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels

Convert BTN to KHR at the real exchange rate

5,000 btn
242,372 khr

1.000 BTN = 48.47 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7271.4651.6490.96917.76
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9161.7161.9321.13520.801
1 USD0.9410.804183.5041.3791.5520.91216.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN48.47440 KHR
5 BTN242.37200 KHR
10 BTN484.74400 KHR
20 BTN969.48800 KHR
50 BTN2,423.72000 KHR
100 BTN4,847.44000 KHR
250 BTN12,118.60000 KHR
500 BTN24,237.20000 KHR
1000 BTN48,474.40000 KHR
2000 BTN96,948.80000 KHR
5000 BTN242,372.00000 KHR
10000 BTN484,744.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02063 BTN
5 KHR0.10315 BTN
10 KHR0.20629 BTN
20 KHR0.41259 BTN
50 KHR1.03147 BTN
100 KHR2.06294 BTN
250 KHR5.15735 BTN
500 KHR10.31470 BTN
1000 KHR20.62940 BTN
2000 KHR41.25880 BTN
5000 KHR103.14700 BTN
10000 KHR206.29400 BTN