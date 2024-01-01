5000 Cambodian riels to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KHR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 khr
101.60 btn

1.00000 KHR = 0.02032 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02032 BTN
5 KHR0.10160 BTN
10 KHR0.20320 BTN
20 KHR0.40639 BTN
50 KHR1.01598 BTN
100 KHR2.03196 BTN
250 KHR5.07990 BTN
500 KHR10.15980 BTN
1000 KHR20.31960 BTN
2000 KHR40.63920 BTN
5000 KHR101.59800 BTN
10000 KHR203.19600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.21350 KHR
5 BTN246.06750 KHR
10 BTN492.13500 KHR
20 BTN984.27000 KHR
50 BTN2460.67500 KHR
100 BTN4921.35000 KHR
250 BTN12303.37500 KHR
500 BTN24606.75000 KHR
1000 BTN49213.50000 KHR
2000 BTN98427.00000 KHR
5000 BTN246067.50000 KHR
10000 BTN492135.00000 KHR