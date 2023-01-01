5000 Cambodian riels to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KHR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5000 khr
101.17 btn

1.00000 KHR = 0.02023 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334551.478630.91167.130622.359383.15670.786225
1 CAD0.74931611.107960.6830595.3430716.753862.31070.589131
1 AUD0.67630.90255610.61654.8224215.121656.23890.531724
1 EUR1.0971.4641.6220617.8222724.527591.22290.86246

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02023 BTN
5 KHR0.10117 BTN
10 KHR0.20235 BTN
20 KHR0.40470 BTN
50 KHR1.01174 BTN
100 KHR2.02349 BTN
250 KHR5.05872 BTN
500 KHR10.11745 BTN
1000 KHR20.23490 BTN
2000 KHR40.46980 BTN
5000 KHR101.17450 BTN
10000 KHR202.34900 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.41950 KHR
5 BTN247.09750 KHR
10 BTN494.19500 KHR
20 BTN988.39000 KHR
50 BTN2470.97500 KHR
100 BTN4941.95000 KHR
250 BTN12354.87500 KHR
500 BTN24709.75000 KHR
1000 BTN49419.50000 KHR
2000 BTN98839.00000 KHR
5000 BTN247097.50000 KHR
10000 BTN494195.00000 KHR