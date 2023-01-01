500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels

Convert BTN to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 btn
24,659.85 khr

1.00000 BTN = 49.31970 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.31970 KHR
5 BTN246.59850 KHR
10 BTN493.19700 KHR
20 BTN986.39400 KHR
50 BTN2465.98500 KHR
100 BTN4931.97000 KHR
250 BTN12329.92500 KHR
500 BTN24659.85000 KHR
1000 BTN49319.70000 KHR
2000 BTN98639.40000 KHR
5000 BTN246598.50000 KHR
10000 BTN493197.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02028 BTN
5 KHR0.10138 BTN
10 KHR0.20276 BTN
20 KHR0.40552 BTN
50 KHR1.01380 BTN
100 KHR2.02759 BTN
250 KHR5.06898 BTN
500 KHR10.13795 BTN
1000 KHR20.27590 BTN
2000 KHR40.55180 BTN
5000 KHR101.37950 BTN
10000 KHR202.75900 BTN