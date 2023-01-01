1 thousand Cambodian riels to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KHR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 khr
20.23 btn

1.00000 KHR = 0.02023 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02023 BTN
5 KHR0.10113 BTN
10 KHR0.20226 BTN
20 KHR0.40453 BTN
50 KHR1.01131 BTN
100 KHR2.02263 BTN
250 KHR5.05657 BTN
500 KHR10.11315 BTN
1000 KHR20.22630 BTN
2000 KHR40.45260 BTN
5000 KHR101.13150 BTN
10000 KHR202.26300 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.44060 KHR
5 BTN247.20300 KHR
10 BTN494.40600 KHR
20 BTN988.81200 KHR
50 BTN2472.03000 KHR
100 BTN4944.06000 KHR
250 BTN12360.15000 KHR
500 BTN24720.30000 KHR
1000 BTN49440.60000 KHR
2000 BTN98881.20000 KHR
5000 BTN247203.00000 KHR
10000 BTN494406.00000 KHR