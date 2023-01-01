Bhutanese ngultrums to Cambodian riels today

Convert BTN to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
49508.80 khr

1.00000 BTN = 49.50880 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49.50880 KHR
5 BTN247.54400 KHR
10 BTN495.08800 KHR
20 BTN990.17600 KHR
50 BTN2475.44000 KHR
100 BTN4950.88000 KHR
250 BTN12377.20000 KHR
500 BTN24754.40000 KHR
1000 BTN49508.80000 KHR
2000 BTN99017.60000 KHR
5000 BTN247544.00000 KHR
10000 BTN495088.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0.02020 BTN
5 KHR0.10099 BTN
10 KHR0.20198 BTN
20 KHR0.40397 BTN
50 KHR1.00992 BTN
100 KHR2.01984 BTN
250 KHR5.04960 BTN
500 KHR10.09920 BTN
1000 KHR20.19840 BTN
2000 KHR40.39680 BTN
5000 KHR100.99200 BTN
10000 KHR201.98400 BTN