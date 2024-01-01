Bhutanese ngultrums to Rwandan francs today

Convert BTN to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
15,704 rwf

Nu.1.000 BTN = R₣15.70 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.752315.7523
Low15.693615.4938
Average15.716715.6534
Change-0.12%1.35%
1 BTN to RWF stats

The performance of BTN to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7523 and a 30 day low of 15.6936. This means the 30 day average was 15.7167. The change for BTN to RWF was -0.12.

The performance of BTN to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7523 and a 90 day low of 15.4938. This means the 90 day average was 15.6534. The change for BTN to RWF was 1.35.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Rwandan Franc
1 BTN15.70350 RWF
5 BTN78.51750 RWF
10 BTN157.03500 RWF
20 BTN314.07000 RWF
50 BTN785.17500 RWF
100 BTN1,570.35000 RWF
250 BTN3,925.87500 RWF
500 BTN7,851.75000 RWF
1000 BTN15,703.50000 RWF
2000 BTN31,407.00000 RWF
5000 BTN78,517.50000 RWF
10000 BTN157,035.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RWF0.06368 BTN
5 RWF0.31840 BTN
10 RWF0.63680 BTN
20 RWF1.27360 BTN
50 RWF3.18400 BTN
100 RWF6.36799 BTN
250 RWF15.91997 BTN
500 RWF31.83995 BTN
1000 RWF63.67990 BTN
2000 RWF127.35980 BTN
5000 RWF318.39950 BTN
10000 RWF636.79900 BTN