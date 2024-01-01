10 Rwandan francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert RWF to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 rwf
0.65 btn

1.00000 RWF = 0.06507 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.926051.34870.7941871.344751.525219.0182.9568
1 EUR1.0798511.456390.8575751.452131.6469920.527989.5809
1 CAD0.7414550.68662810.5888530.9970711.1308714.095161.5087
1 GBP1.259151.166081.6982211.693241.9204623.9364104.455

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RWF0.06507 BTN
5 RWF0.32533 BTN
10 RWF0.65066 BTN
20 RWF1.30131 BTN
50 RWF3.25328 BTN
100 RWF6.50657 BTN
250 RWF16.26643 BTN
500 RWF32.53285 BTN
1000 RWF65.06570 BTN
2000 RWF130.13140 BTN
5000 RWF325.32850 BTN
10000 RWF650.65700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Rwandan Franc
1 BTN15.36910 RWF
5 BTN76.84550 RWF
10 BTN153.69100 RWF
20 BTN307.38200 RWF
50 BTN768.45500 RWF
100 BTN1536.91000 RWF
250 BTN3842.27500 RWF
500 BTN7684.55000 RWF
1000 BTN15369.10000 RWF
2000 BTN30738.20000 RWF
5000 BTN76845.50000 RWF
10000 BTN153691.00000 RWF