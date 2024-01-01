1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Rwandan francs

1.000 BTN = 15.47 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Rwandan Franc
1 BTN15.47080 RWF
5 BTN77.35400 RWF
10 BTN154.70800 RWF
20 BTN309.41600 RWF
50 BTN773.54000 RWF
100 BTN1,547.08000 RWF
250 BTN3,867.70000 RWF
500 BTN7,735.40000 RWF
1000 BTN15,470.80000 RWF
2000 BTN30,941.60000 RWF
5000 BTN77,354.00000 RWF
10000 BTN154,708.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RWF0.06464 BTN
5 RWF0.32319 BTN
10 RWF0.64638 BTN
20 RWF1.29276 BTN
50 RWF3.23189 BTN
100 RWF6.46379 BTN
250 RWF16.15948 BTN
500 RWF32.31895 BTN
1000 RWF64.63790 BTN
2000 RWF129.27580 BTN
5000 RWF323.18950 BTN
10000 RWF646.37900 BTN