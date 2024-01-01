Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts today

Convert BTN to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
421.88 thb

Nu.1.000 BTN = ฿0.4219 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43900.4430
Low0.42190.4219
Average0.43210.4372
Change-3.90%-4.37%
1 BTN to THB stats

The performance of BTN to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4390 and a 30 day low of 0.4219. This means the 30 day average was 0.4321. The change for BTN to THB was -3.90.

The performance of BTN to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4430 and a 90 day low of 0.4219. This means the 90 day average was 0.4372. The change for BTN to THB was -4.37.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Thai Baht
1 BTN0.42188 THB
5 BTN2.10941 THB
10 BTN4.21882 THB
20 BTN8.43764 THB
50 BTN21.09410 THB
100 BTN42.18820 THB
250 BTN105.47050 THB
500 BTN210.94100 THB
1000 BTN421.88200 THB
2000 BTN843.76400 THB
5000 BTN2,109.41000 THB
10000 BTN4,218.82000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 THB2.37033 BTN
5 THB11.85165 BTN
10 THB23.70330 BTN
20 THB47.40660 BTN
50 THB118.51650 BTN
100 THB237.03300 BTN
250 THB592.58250 BTN
500 THB1,185.16500 BTN
1000 THB2,370.33000 BTN
2000 THB4,740.66000 BTN
5000 THB11,851.65000 BTN
10000 THB23,703.30000 BTN