Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts today

Convert BTN to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
435.24 thb

1.000 BTN = 0.4352 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Loading

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Thai Baht
1 BTN0.43524 THB
5 BTN2.17620 THB
10 BTN4.35240 THB
20 BTN8.70480 THB
50 BTN21.76200 THB
100 BTN43.52400 THB
250 BTN108.81000 THB
500 BTN217.62000 THB
1000 BTN435.24000 THB
2000 BTN870.48000 THB
5000 BTN2,176.20000 THB
10000 BTN4,352.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 THB2.29758 BTN
5 THB11.48790 BTN
10 THB22.97580 BTN
20 THB45.95160 BTN
50 THB114.87900 BTN
100 THB229.75800 BTN
250 THB574.39500 BTN
500 THB1,148.79000 BTN
1000 THB2,297.58000 BTN
2000 THB4,595.16000 BTN
5000 THB11,487.90000 BTN
10000 THB22,975.80000 BTN