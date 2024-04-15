Bhutanese ngultrum to Thai bahts Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bhutanese ngultrum to Thai bahts history summary. This is the Bhutanese ngultrum (BTN) to Thai bahts (THB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BTN and THB historical data from 15-04-2019 to 15-04-2024.
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.