10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts

Convert BTN to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
4,396.45 thb

1.000 BTN = 0.4396 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.7581.4651.6490.96917.755
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9871.7161.9321.13520.802
1 USD0.9410.803183.5411.3791.5520.91216.711
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Thai Baht
1 BTN0.43965 THB
5 BTN2.19823 THB
10 BTN4.39645 THB
20 BTN8.79290 THB
50 BTN21.98225 THB
100 BTN43.96450 THB
250 BTN109.91125 THB
500 BTN219.82250 THB
1000 BTN439.64500 THB
2000 BTN879.29000 THB
5000 BTN2,198.22500 THB
10000 BTN4,396.45000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 THB2.27456 BTN
5 THB11.37280 BTN
10 THB22.74560 BTN
20 THB45.49120 BTN
50 THB113.72800 BTN
100 THB227.45600 BTN
250 THB568.64000 BTN
500 THB1,137.28000 BTN
1000 THB2,274.56000 BTN
2000 THB4,549.12000 BTN
5000 THB11,372.80000 BTN
10000 THB22,745.60000 BTN