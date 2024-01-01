Bhutanese ngultrums to Djiboutian francs today

Convert BTN to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
2,121 djf

Nu.1.000 BTN = Fdj2.121 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13012.1410
Low2.12102.1210
Average2.12572.1293
Change-0.37%-0.42%
1 BTN to DJF stats

The performance of BTN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1301 and a 30 day low of 2.1210. This means the 30 day average was 2.1257. The change for BTN to DJF was -0.37.

The performance of BTN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1410 and a 90 day low of 2.1210. This means the 90 day average was 2.1293. The change for BTN to DJF was -0.42.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Djiboutian Franc
1 BTN2.12113 DJF
5 BTN10.60565 DJF
10 BTN21.21130 DJF
20 BTN42.42260 DJF
50 BTN106.05650 DJF
100 BTN212.11300 DJF
250 BTN530.28250 DJF
500 BTN1,060.56500 DJF
1000 BTN2,121.13000 DJF
2000 BTN4,242.26000 DJF
5000 BTN10,605.65000 DJF
10000 BTN21,211.30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DJF0.47145 BTN
5 DJF2.35724 BTN
10 DJF4.71447 BTN
20 DJF9.42894 BTN
50 DJF23.57235 BTN
100 DJF47.14470 BTN
250 DJF117.86175 BTN
500 DJF235.72350 BTN
1000 DJF471.44700 BTN
2000 DJF942.89400 BTN
5000 DJF2,357.23500 BTN
10000 DJF4,714.47000 BTN