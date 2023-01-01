Bhutanese ngultrums to Djiboutian francs today

1000 btn
2140 djf

1.00000 BTN = 2.13957 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Djiboutian Franc
1 BTN2.13957 DJF
5 BTN10.69785 DJF
10 BTN21.39570 DJF
20 BTN42.79140 DJF
50 BTN106.97850 DJF
100 BTN213.95700 DJF
250 BTN534.89250 DJF
500 BTN1069.78500 DJF
1000 BTN2139.57000 DJF
2000 BTN4279.14000 DJF
5000 BTN10697.85000 DJF
10000 BTN21395.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DJF0.46738 BTN
5 DJF2.33691 BTN
10 DJF4.67383 BTN
20 DJF9.34766 BTN
50 DJF23.36915 BTN
100 DJF46.73830 BTN
250 DJF116.84575 BTN
500 DJF233.69150 BTN
1000 DJF467.38300 BTN
2000 DJF934.76600 BTN
5000 DJF2336.91500 BTN
10000 DJF4673.83000 BTN