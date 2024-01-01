1 thousand Djiboutian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert DJF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
466.85 btn

1.00000 DJF = 0.46685 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DJF0.46685 BTN
5 DJF2.33425 BTN
10 DJF4.66850 BTN
20 DJF9.33700 BTN
50 DJF23.34250 BTN
100 DJF46.68500 BTN
250 DJF116.71250 BTN
500 DJF233.42500 BTN
1000 DJF466.85000 BTN
2000 DJF933.70000 BTN
5000 DJF2334.25000 BTN
10000 DJF4668.50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Djiboutian Franc
1 BTN2.14201 DJF
5 BTN10.71005 DJF
10 BTN21.42010 DJF
20 BTN42.84020 DJF
50 BTN107.10050 DJF
100 BTN214.20100 DJF
250 BTN535.50250 DJF
500 BTN1071.00500 DJF
1000 BTN2142.01000 DJF
2000 BTN4284.02000 DJF
5000 BTN10710.05000 DJF
10000 BTN21420.10000 DJF