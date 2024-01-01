Bhutanese ngultrums to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert BTN to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 BTN to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|304.9880
|306.6570
|Low
|301.1070
|301.1070
|Average
|303.2734
|304.4962
|Change
|-1.23%
|-1.16%
1 BTN to VND stats
The performance of BTN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 304.9880 and a 30 day low of 301.1070. This means the 30 day average was 303.2734. The change for BTN to VND was -1.23.
The performance of BTN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 306.6570 and a 90 day low of 301.1070. This means the 90 day average was 304.4962. The change for BTN to VND was -1.16.
|Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BTN
|301.23500 VND
|5 BTN
|1,506.17500 VND
|10 BTN
|3,012.35000 VND
|20 BTN
|6,024.70000 VND
|50 BTN
|15,061.75000 VND
|100 BTN
|30,123.50000 VND
|250 BTN
|75,308.75000 VND
|500 BTN
|150,617.50000 VND
|1000 BTN
|301,235.00000 VND
|2000 BTN
|602,470.00000 VND
|5000 BTN
|1,506,175.00000 VND
|10000 BTN
|3,012,350.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1000 VND
|3.31967 BTN
|2000 VND
|6.63934 BTN
|5000 VND
|16.59835 BTN
|10000 VND
|33.19670 BTN
|20000 VND
|66.39340 BTN
|50000 VND
|165.98350 BTN
|100000 VND
|331.96700 BTN
|200000 VND
|663.93400 BTN
|500000 VND
|1,659.83500 BTN
|1000000 VND
|3,319.67000 BTN
|2000000 VND
|6,639.34000 BTN
|5000000 VND
|16,598.35000 BTN