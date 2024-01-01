Bhutanese ngultrums to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BTN to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
301,235 vnd

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₫301.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High304.9880306.6570
Low301.1070301.1070
Average303.2734304.4962
Change-1.23%-1.16%
1 BTN to VND stats

The performance of BTN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 304.9880 and a 30 day low of 301.1070. This means the 30 day average was 303.2734. The change for BTN to VND was -1.23.

The performance of BTN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 306.6570 and a 90 day low of 301.1070. This means the 90 day average was 304.4962. The change for BTN to VND was -1.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vietnamese Dong
1 BTN301.23500 VND
5 BTN1,506.17500 VND
10 BTN3,012.35000 VND
20 BTN6,024.70000 VND
50 BTN15,061.75000 VND
100 BTN30,123.50000 VND
250 BTN75,308.75000 VND
500 BTN150,617.50000 VND
1000 BTN301,235.00000 VND
2000 BTN602,470.00000 VND
5000 BTN1,506,175.00000 VND
10000 BTN3,012,350.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1000 VND3.31967 BTN
2000 VND6.63934 BTN
5000 VND16.59835 BTN
10000 VND33.19670 BTN
20000 VND66.39340 BTN
50000 VND165.98350 BTN
100000 VND331.96700 BTN
200000 VND663.93400 BTN
500000 VND1,659.83500 BTN
1000000 VND3,319.67000 BTN
2000000 VND6,639.34000 BTN
5000000 VND16,598.35000 BTN