Bhutanese ngultrums to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert BTN to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
181.62 mvr

Nu.1.000 BTN = MVR0.1816 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18470.1857
Low0.18160.1816
Average0.18240.1833
Change-0.40%-0.56%
1 BTN to MVR stats

The performance of BTN to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1847 and a 30 day low of 0.1816. This means the 30 day average was 0.1824. The change for BTN to MVR was -0.40.

The performance of BTN to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1857 and a 90 day low of 0.1816. This means the 90 day average was 0.1833. The change for BTN to MVR was -0.56.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18162 MVR
5 BTN0.90809 MVR
10 BTN1.81617 MVR
20 BTN3.63234 MVR
50 BTN9.08085 MVR
100 BTN18.16170 MVR
250 BTN45.40425 MVR
500 BTN90.80850 MVR
1000 BTN181.61700 MVR
2000 BTN363.23400 MVR
5000 BTN908.08500 MVR
10000 BTN1,816.17000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.50608 BTN
5 MVR27.53040 BTN
10 MVR55.06080 BTN
20 MVR110.12160 BTN
50 MVR275.30400 BTN
100 MVR550.60800 BTN
250 MVR1,376.52000 BTN
500 MVR2,753.04000 BTN
1000 MVR5,506.08000 BTN
2000 MVR11,012.16000 BTN
5000 MVR27,530.40000 BTN
10000 MVR55,060.80000 BTN