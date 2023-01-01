Bhutanese ngultrums to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert BTN to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
185.78 mvr

1.00000 BTN = 0.18578 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0873590.52061.49251.673880.964618.7633
1 GBP1.1432511.243103.4781.706141.913491.1027821.4492
1 USD0.919650.804505183.24881.37261.539410.887117.256
1 INR0.01104720.009663870.012012210.01648790.01849170.0106560.207282

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18578 MVR
5 BTN0.92889 MVR
10 BTN1.85778 MVR
20 BTN3.71556 MVR
50 BTN9.28890 MVR
100 BTN18.57780 MVR
250 BTN46.44450 MVR
500 BTN92.88900 MVR
1000 BTN185.77800 MVR
2000 BTN371.55600 MVR
5000 BTN928.89000 MVR
10000 BTN1857.78000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.38276 BTN
5 MVR26.91380 BTN
10 MVR53.82760 BTN
20 MVR107.65520 BTN
50 MVR269.13800 BTN
100 MVR538.27600 BTN
250 MVR1345.69000 BTN
500 MVR2691.38000 BTN
1000 MVR5382.76000 BTN
2000 MVR10765.52000 BTN
5000 MVR26913.80000 BTN
10000 MVR53827.60000 BTN