250 Bhutanese ngultrums to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BTN to MVR at the real exchange rate

250 btn
46.36 mvr

1.00000 BTN = 0.18542 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18542 MVR
5 BTN0.92711 MVR
10 BTN1.85422 MVR
20 BTN3.70844 MVR
50 BTN9.27110 MVR
100 BTN18.54220 MVR
250 BTN46.35550 MVR
500 BTN92.71100 MVR
1000 BTN185.42200 MVR
2000 BTN370.84400 MVR
5000 BTN927.11000 MVR
10000 BTN1854.22000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.39311 BTN
5 MVR26.96555 BTN
10 MVR53.93110 BTN
20 MVR107.86220 BTN
50 MVR269.65550 BTN
100 MVR539.31100 BTN
250 MVR1348.27750 BTN
500 MVR2696.55500 BTN
1000 MVR5393.11000 BTN
2000 MVR10786.22000 BTN
5000 MVR26965.55000 BTN
10000 MVR53931.10000 BTN