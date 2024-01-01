50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BTN to MVR at the real exchange rate

50 btn
9.23 mvr

1.000 BTN = 0.1847 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7131.4651.6490.96917.761
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9271.7161.9321.13520.806
1 USD0.9410.803183.4991.3791.5520.91216.717
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BTN0.18467 MVR
5 BTN0.92337 MVR
10 BTN1.84674 MVR
20 BTN3.69348 MVR
50 BTN9.23370 MVR
100 BTN18.46740 MVR
250 BTN46.16850 MVR
500 BTN92.33700 MVR
1000 BTN184.67400 MVR
2000 BTN369.34800 MVR
5000 BTN923.37000 MVR
10000 BTN1,846.74000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MVR5.41496 BTN
5 MVR27.07480 BTN
10 MVR54.14960 BTN
20 MVR108.29920 BTN
50 MVR270.74800 BTN
100 MVR541.49600 BTN
250 MVR1,353.74000 BTN
500 MVR2,707.48000 BTN
1000 MVR5,414.96000 BTN
2000 MVR10,829.92000 BTN
5000 MVR27,074.80000 BTN
10000 MVR54,149.60000 BTN