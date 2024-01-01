Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkish liras today

Convert BTN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
396.82 try

Nu.1.000 BTN = TL0.3968 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39680.3968
Low0.39100.3859
Average0.39430.3908
Change1.41%2.32%
1 BTN to TRY stats

The performance of BTN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3968 and a 30 day low of 0.3910. This means the 30 day average was 0.3943. The change for BTN to TRY was 1.41.

The performance of BTN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3968 and a 90 day low of 0.3859. This means the 90 day average was 0.3908. The change for BTN to TRY was 2.32.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.39682 TRY
5 BTN1.98410 TRY
10 BTN3.96819 TRY
20 BTN7.93638 TRY
50 BTN19.84095 TRY
100 BTN39.68190 TRY
250 BTN99.20475 TRY
500 BTN198.40950 TRY
1000 BTN396.81900 TRY
2000 BTN793.63800 TRY
5000 BTN1,984.09500 TRY
10000 BTN3,968.19000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY2.52004 BTN
5 TRY12.60020 BTN
10 TRY25.20040 BTN
20 TRY50.40080 BTN
50 TRY126.00200 BTN
100 TRY252.00400 BTN
250 TRY630.01000 BTN
500 TRY1,260.02000 BTN
1000 TRY2,520.04000 BTN
2000 TRY5,040.08000 BTN
5000 TRY12,600.20000 BTN
10000 TRY25,200.40000 BTN