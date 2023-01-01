Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkish liras today

Convert BTN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
344.68 try

1.00000 BTN = 0.34468 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.377518.42020.921850.8050561.348051.673361.54763
1 CAD0.725953113.37220.6692040.5844320.9786211.214781.12351
1 ZAR0.05428840.07478210.05004450.0437050.07318320.09084380.084018
1 EUR1.08481.4943119.982210.87331.462361.815261.67887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.34468 TRY
5 BTN1.72338 TRY
10 BTN3.44676 TRY
20 BTN6.89352 TRY
50 BTN17.23380 TRY
100 BTN34.46760 TRY
250 BTN86.16900 TRY
500 BTN172.33800 TRY
1000 BTN344.67600 TRY
2000 BTN689.35200 TRY
5000 BTN1723.38000 TRY
10000 BTN3446.76000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY2.90127 BTN
5 TRY14.50635 BTN
10 TRY29.01270 BTN
20 TRY58.02540 BTN
50 TRY145.06350 BTN
100 TRY290.12700 BTN
250 TRY725.31750 BTN
500 TRY1450.63500 BTN
1000 TRY2901.27000 BTN
2000 TRY5802.54000 BTN
5000 TRY14506.35000 BTN
10000 TRY29012.70000 BTN