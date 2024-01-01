Bhutanese ngultrums to Gambian dalasis today

1,000 btn
816.89 gmd

Nu.1.000 BTN = D0.8169 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82640.8264
Low0.80910.8069
Average0.81380.8138
Change0.63%0.61%
The performance of BTN to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8264 and a 30 day low of 0.8091. This means the 30 day average was 0.8138. The change for BTN to GMD was 0.63.

The performance of BTN to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8264 and a 90 day low of 0.8069. This means the 90 day average was 0.8138. The change for BTN to GMD was 0.61.

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gambian Dalasi
1 BTN0.81689 GMD
5 BTN4.08445 GMD
10 BTN8.16890 GMD
20 BTN16.33780 GMD
50 BTN40.84450 GMD
100 BTN81.68900 GMD
250 BTN204.22250 GMD
500 BTN408.44500 GMD
1000 BTN816.89000 GMD
2000 BTN1,633.78000 GMD
5000 BTN4,084.45000 GMD
10000 BTN8,168.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GMD1.22416 BTN
5 GMD6.12080 BTN
10 GMD12.24160 BTN
20 GMD24.48320 BTN
50 GMD61.20800 BTN
100 GMD122.41600 BTN
250 GMD306.04000 BTN
500 GMD612.08000 BTN
1000 GMD1,224.16000 BTN
2000 GMD2,448.32000 BTN
5000 GMD6,120.80000 BTN
10000 GMD12,241.60000 BTN