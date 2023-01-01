Bhutanese ngultrums to Gambian dalasis today

Convert BTN to GMD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
807.22 gmd

1.00000 BTN = 0.80722 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.086690.45951.492061.674910.964718.765
1 GBP1.1432511.2423103.4211.705861.914911.1028921.4539
1 USD0.92030.804959183.251.373151.541430.887817.2695
1 INR0.01105470.009669170.01201210.01649430.01851560.01066430.207441

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gambian Dalasi
1 BTN0.80722 GMD
5 BTN4.03611 GMD
10 BTN8.07222 GMD
20 BTN16.14444 GMD
50 BTN40.36110 GMD
100 BTN80.72220 GMD
250 BTN201.80550 GMD
500 BTN403.61100 GMD
1000 BTN807.22200 GMD
2000 BTN1614.44400 GMD
5000 BTN4036.11000 GMD
10000 BTN8072.22000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GMD1.23882 BTN
5 GMD6.19410 BTN
10 GMD12.38820 BTN
20 GMD24.77640 BTN
50 GMD61.94100 BTN
100 GMD123.88200 BTN
250 GMD309.70500 BTN
500 GMD619.41000 BTN
1000 GMD1238.82000 BTN
2000 GMD2477.64000 BTN
5000 GMD6194.10000 BTN
10000 GMD12388.20000 BTN