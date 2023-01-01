500 Gambian dalasis to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert GMD to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 gmd
634.00 btn

1.00000 GMD = 1.26801 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0467587.06341.434151.65730.9637518.5192
1GBP1.1534711.20735100.4211.654191.911571.1116621.3606
1USD0.955350.82826183.1751.37011.583280.920717.6921
1INR0.01148590.009958040.012022810.01647250.01903550.01106940.212709

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GMD1.26801 BTN
5 GMD6.34005 BTN
10 GMD12.68010 BTN
20 GMD25.36020 BTN
50 GMD63.40050 BTN
100 GMD126.80100 BTN
250 GMD317.00250 BTN
500 GMD634.00500 BTN
1000 GMD1268.01000 BTN
2000 GMD2536.02000 BTN
5000 GMD6340.05000 BTN
10000 GMD12680.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gambian Dalasi
1 BTN0.78864 GMD
5 BTN3.94320 GMD
10 BTN7.88640 GMD
20 BTN15.77280 GMD
50 BTN39.43200 GMD
100 BTN78.86400 GMD
250 BTN197.16000 GMD
500 BTN394.32000 GMD
1000 BTN788.64000 GMD
2000 BTN1577.28000 GMD
5000 BTN3943.20000 GMD
10000 BTN7886.40000 GMD