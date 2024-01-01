Bhutanese ngultrums to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BTN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
127.40 tjs

Nu.1.000 BTN = SM0.1274 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12970.1313
Low0.12680.1268
Average0.12820.1293
Change-1.73%-2.94%
1 BTN to TJS stats

The performance of BTN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1297 and a 30 day low of 0.1268. This means the 30 day average was 0.1282. The change for BTN to TJS was -1.73.

The performance of BTN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1313 and a 90 day low of 0.1268. This means the 90 day average was 0.1293. The change for BTN to TJS was -2.94.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BTN0.12740 TJS
5 BTN0.63698 TJS
10 BTN1.27395 TJS
20 BTN2.54790 TJS
50 BTN6.36975 TJS
100 BTN12.73950 TJS
250 BTN31.84875 TJS
500 BTN63.69750 TJS
1000 BTN127.39500 TJS
2000 BTN254.79000 TJS
5000 BTN636.97500 TJS
10000 BTN1,273.95000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TJS7.84961 BTN
5 TJS39.24805 BTN
10 TJS78.49610 BTN
20 TJS156.99220 BTN
50 TJS392.48050 BTN
100 TJS784.96100 BTN
250 TJS1,962.40250 BTN
500 TJS3,924.80500 BTN
1000 TJS7,849.61000 BTN
2000 TJS15,699.22000 BTN
5000 TJS39,248.05000 BTN
10000 TJS78,496.10000 BTN