20 Tajikistani somonis to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TJS to BTN at the real exchange rate

20 tjs
151.76 btn

1.00000 TJS = 7.58817 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TJS to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.049387.39741.444051.659760.9632518.9278
1GBP1.1547311.2117100.9241.667541.916641.112321.8573
1USD0.9530.825287183.29111.37621.581780.91818.0385
1INR0.0114420.009908460.012006110.01652280.0189910.01102160.216572

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TJS7.58817 BTN
5 TJS37.94085 BTN
10 TJS75.88170 BTN
20 TJS151.76340 BTN
50 TJS379.40850 BTN
100 TJS758.81700 BTN
250 TJS1897.04250 BTN
500 TJS3794.08500 BTN
1000 TJS7588.17000 BTN
2000 TJS15176.34000 BTN
5000 TJS37940.85000 BTN
10000 TJS75881.70000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BTN0.13178 TJS
5 BTN0.65892 TJS
10 BTN1.31784 TJS
20 BTN2.63568 TJS
50 BTN6.58920 TJS
100 BTN13.17840 TJS
250 BTN32.94600 TJS
500 BTN65.89200 TJS
1000 BTN131.78400 TJS
2000 BTN263.56800 TJS
5000 BTN658.92000 TJS
10000 BTN1317.84000 TJS