Bhutanese ngultrums to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BTN to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
131.34 tjs

1.00000 BTN = 0.13134 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BTN0.13134 TJS
5 BTN0.65671 TJS
10 BTN1.31343 TJS
20 BTN2.62686 TJS
50 BTN6.56715 TJS
100 BTN13.13430 TJS
250 BTN32.83575 TJS
500 BTN65.67150 TJS
1000 BTN131.34300 TJS
2000 BTN262.68600 TJS
5000 BTN656.71500 TJS
10000 BTN1313.43000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TJS7.61368 BTN
5 TJS38.06840 BTN
10 TJS76.13680 BTN
20 TJS152.27360 BTN
50 TJS380.68400 BTN
100 TJS761.36800 BTN
250 TJS1903.42000 BTN
500 TJS3806.84000 BTN
1000 TJS7613.68000 BTN
2000 TJS15227.36000 BTN
5000 TJS38068.40000 BTN
10000 TJS76136.80000 BTN