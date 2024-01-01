Bhutanese ngultrums to Macedonian denars today

Convert BTN to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
680.29 mkd

Nu.1.000 BTN = ден0.6803 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68290.6918
Low0.67340.6734
Average0.67810.6826
Change-0.38%-0.94%
1 BTN to MKD stats

The performance of BTN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6829 and a 30 day low of 0.6734. This means the 30 day average was 0.6781. The change for BTN to MKD was -0.38.

The performance of BTN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6918 and a 90 day low of 0.6734. This means the 90 day average was 0.6826. The change for BTN to MKD was -0.94.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macedonian Denar
1 BTN0.68029 MKD
5 BTN3.40145 MKD
10 BTN6.80289 MKD
20 BTN13.60578 MKD
50 BTN34.01445 MKD
100 BTN68.02890 MKD
250 BTN170.07225 MKD
500 BTN340.14450 MKD
1000 BTN680.28900 MKD
2000 BTN1,360.57800 MKD
5000 BTN3,401.44500 MKD
10000 BTN6,802.89000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MKD1.46996 BTN
5 MKD7.34980 BTN
10 MKD14.69960 BTN
20 MKD29.39920 BTN
50 MKD73.49800 BTN
100 MKD146.99600 BTN
250 MKD367.49000 BTN
500 MKD734.98000 BTN
1000 MKD1,469.96000 BTN
2000 MKD2,939.92000 BTN
5000 MKD7,349.80000 BTN
10000 MKD14,699.60000 BTN