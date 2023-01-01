Bhutanese ngultrums to Macedonian denars today

Convert BTN to MKD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
680.93 mkd

1.00000 BTN = 0.68093 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3725518.29790.919650.8043761.346151.665421.53929
1 CAD0.728571113.33130.6700120.5860450.9807661.213371.12148
1 ZAR0.05465110.075011310.05025850.043960.07356860.09101690.0841239
1 EUR1.08741.4925119.897110.874651.46381.810981.67382

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macedonian Denar
1 BTN0.68093 MKD
5 BTN3.40463 MKD
10 BTN6.80926 MKD
20 BTN13.61852 MKD
50 BTN34.04630 MKD
100 BTN68.09260 MKD
250 BTN170.23150 MKD
500 BTN340.46300 MKD
1000 BTN680.92600 MKD
2000 BTN1361.85200 MKD
5000 BTN3404.63000 MKD
10000 BTN6809.26000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MKD1.46859 BTN
5 MKD7.34295 BTN
10 MKD14.68590 BTN
20 MKD29.37180 BTN
50 MKD73.42950 BTN
100 MKD146.85900 BTN
250 MKD367.14750 BTN
500 MKD734.29500 BTN
1000 MKD1468.59000 BTN
2000 MKD2937.18000 BTN
5000 MKD7342.95000 BTN
10000 MKD14685.90000 BTN