1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Macedonian denars

Convert BTN to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 btn
0.68 mkd

1.00000 BTN = 0.68478 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macedonian Denar
1 BTN0.68478 MKD
5 BTN3.42388 MKD
10 BTN6.84777 MKD
20 BTN13.69554 MKD
50 BTN34.23885 MKD
100 BTN68.47770 MKD
250 BTN171.19425 MKD
500 BTN342.38850 MKD
1000 BTN684.77700 MKD
2000 BTN1369.55400 MKD
5000 BTN3423.88500 MKD
10000 BTN6847.77000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MKD1.46033 BTN
5 MKD7.30165 BTN
10 MKD14.60330 BTN
20 MKD29.20660 BTN
50 MKD73.01650 BTN
100 MKD146.03300 BTN
250 MKD365.08250 BTN
500 MKD730.16500 BTN
1000 MKD1460.33000 BTN
2000 MKD2920.66000 BTN
5000 MKD7301.65000 BTN
10000 MKD14603.30000 BTN