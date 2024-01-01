100 Macedonian denars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MKD to BTN at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Nu.1.444 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
MKD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 MKD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49291.5227
Low1.44311.4431
Average1.46801.4928
Change-2.29%-4.78%
1 MKD to BTN stats

The performance of MKD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4929 and a 30 day low of 1.4431. This means the 30 day average was 1.4680. The change for MKD to BTN was -2.29.

The performance of MKD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5227 and a 90 day low of 1.4431. This means the 90 day average was 1.4928. The change for MKD to BTN was -4.78.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MKD1.44353 BTN
5 MKD7.21765 BTN
10 MKD14.43530 BTN
20 MKD28.87060 BTN
50 MKD72.17650 BTN
100 MKD144.35300 BTN
250 MKD360.88250 BTN
500 MKD721.76500 BTN
1000 MKD1,443.53000 BTN
2000 MKD2,887.06000 BTN
5000 MKD7,217.65000 BTN
10000 MKD14,435.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macedonian Denar
1 BTN0.69275 MKD
5 BTN3.46374 MKD
10 BTN6.92748 MKD
20 BTN13.85496 MKD
50 BTN34.63740 MKD
100 BTN69.27480 MKD
250 BTN173.18700 MKD
500 BTN346.37400 MKD
1000 BTN692.74800 MKD
2000 BTN1,385.49600 MKD
5000 BTN3,463.74000 MKD
10000 BTN6,927.48000 MKD