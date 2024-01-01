10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Macedonian denars

Convert BTN to MKD at the real exchange rate

10 btn
6.93 mkd

1.000 BTN = 0.6933 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7351.4651.6490.96917.765
1 GBP1.17111.245103.951.7161.9321.13520.811
1 USD0.9410.803183.5041.3781.5520.91216.718
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macedonian Denar
1 BTN0.69326 MKD
5 BTN3.46632 MKD
10 BTN6.93263 MKD
20 BTN13.86526 MKD
50 BTN34.66315 MKD
100 BTN69.32630 MKD
250 BTN173.31575 MKD
500 BTN346.63150 MKD
1000 BTN693.26300 MKD
2000 BTN1,386.52600 MKD
5000 BTN3,466.31500 MKD
10000 BTN6,932.63000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MKD1.44246 BTN
5 MKD7.21230 BTN
10 MKD14.42460 BTN
20 MKD28.84920 BTN
50 MKD72.12300 BTN
100 MKD144.24600 BTN
250 MKD360.61500 BTN
500 MKD721.23000 BTN
1000 MKD1,442.46000 BTN
2000 MKD2,884.92000 BTN
5000 MKD7,212.30000 BTN
10000 MKD14,424.60000 BTN