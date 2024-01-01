Bhutanese ngultrums to Serbian dinars today

Convert BTN to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,280.84 rsd

Nu.1.000 BTN = РСД1.281 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29761.3114
Low1.28081.2808
Average1.28921.2974
Change-1.29%-1.85%
View full history

1 BTN to RSD stats

The performance of BTN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2976 and a 30 day low of 1.2808. This means the 30 day average was 1.2892. The change for BTN to RSD was -1.29.

The performance of BTN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3114 and a 90 day low of 1.2808. This means the 90 day average was 1.2974. The change for BTN to RSD was -1.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Serbian Dinar
1 BTN1.28084 RSD
5 BTN6.40420 RSD
10 BTN12.80840 RSD
20 BTN25.61680 RSD
50 BTN64.04200 RSD
100 BTN128.08400 RSD
250 BTN320.21000 RSD
500 BTN640.42000 RSD
1000 BTN1,280.84000 RSD
2000 BTN2,561.68000 RSD
5000 BTN6,404.20000 RSD
10000 BTN12,808.40000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RSD0.78074 BTN
5 RSD3.90369 BTN
10 RSD7.80737 BTN
20 RSD15.61474 BTN
50 RSD39.03685 BTN
100 RSD78.07370 BTN
250 RSD195.18425 BTN
500 RSD390.36850 BTN
1000 RSD780.73700 BTN
2000 RSD1,561.47400 BTN
5000 RSD3,903.68500 BTN
10000 RSD7,807.37000 BTN