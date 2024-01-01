1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Serbian dinars

Convert BTN to RSD at the real exchange rate

1 btn
1.32 rsd

1.000 BTN = 1.321 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Serbian Dinar
1 BTN1.32051 RSD
5 BTN6.60255 RSD
10 BTN13.20510 RSD
20 BTN26.41020 RSD
50 BTN66.02550 RSD
100 BTN132.05100 RSD
250 BTN330.12750 RSD
500 BTN660.25500 RSD
1000 BTN1,320.51000 RSD
2000 BTN2,641.02000 RSD
5000 BTN6,602.55000 RSD
10000 BTN13,205.10000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RSD0.75728 BTN
5 RSD3.78641 BTN
10 RSD7.57282 BTN
20 RSD15.14564 BTN
50 RSD37.86410 BTN
100 RSD75.72820 BTN
250 RSD189.32050 BTN
500 RSD378.64100 BTN
1000 RSD757.28200 BTN
2000 RSD1,514.56400 BTN
5000 RSD3,786.41000 BTN
10000 RSD7,572.82000 BTN