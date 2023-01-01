Bhutanese ngultrums to Serbian dinars today

Convert BTN to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,298.77 rsd

1.00000 BTN = 1.29877 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373218.31390.919650.8045051.34641.665561.53988
1 CAD0.728226113.33670.6697260.5858620.9804841.21291.12138
1 ZAR0.05460350.074981310.05021690.04392870.07351790.09094490.0840827
1 EUR1.087351.4931519.913610.87471.464011.811041.67439

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Serbian Dinar
1 BTN1.29877 RSD
5 BTN6.49385 RSD
10 BTN12.98770 RSD
20 BTN25.97540 RSD
50 BTN64.93850 RSD
100 BTN129.87700 RSD
250 BTN324.69250 RSD
500 BTN649.38500 RSD
1000 BTN1298.77000 RSD
2000 BTN2597.54000 RSD
5000 BTN6493.85000 RSD
10000 BTN12987.70000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RSD0.76996 BTN
5 RSD3.84981 BTN
10 RSD7.69962 BTN
20 RSD15.39924 BTN
50 RSD38.49810 BTN
100 RSD76.99620 BTN
250 RSD192.49050 BTN
500 RSD384.98100 BTN
1000 RSD769.96200 BTN
2000 RSD1539.92400 BTN
5000 RSD3849.81000 BTN
10000 RSD7699.62000 BTN