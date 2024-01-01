Bhutanese ngultrums to Moldovan leus today

Convert BTN to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
211.08 mdl

Nu.1.000 BTN = L0.2111 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21380.2140
Low0.21050.2102
Average0.21170.2120
Change-1.26%-0.28%
1 BTN to MDL stats

The performance of BTN to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2138 and a 30 day low of 0.2105. This means the 30 day average was 0.2117. The change for BTN to MDL was -1.26.

The performance of BTN to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2140 and a 90 day low of 0.2102. This means the 90 day average was 0.2120. The change for BTN to MDL was -0.28.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moldovan Leu
1 BTN0.21108 MDL
5 BTN1.05539 MDL
10 BTN2.11079 MDL
20 BTN4.22158 MDL
50 BTN10.55395 MDL
100 BTN21.10790 MDL
250 BTN52.76975 MDL
500 BTN105.53950 MDL
1000 BTN211.07900 MDL
2000 BTN422.15800 MDL
5000 BTN1,055.39500 MDL
10000 BTN2,110.79000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MDL4.73757 BTN
5 MDL23.68785 BTN
10 MDL47.37570 BTN
20 MDL94.75140 BTN
50 MDL236.87850 BTN
100 MDL473.75700 BTN
250 MDL1,184.39250 BTN
500 MDL2,368.78500 BTN
1000 MDL4,737.57000 BTN
2000 MDL9,475.14000 BTN
5000 MDL23,687.85000 BTN
10000 MDL47,375.70000 BTN