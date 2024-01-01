10 thousand Moldovan leus to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MDL to BTN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Nu.4.637 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
MDL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 MDL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74354.8547
Low4.63724.6372
Average4.70434.7741
Change-2.02%-3.79%
1 MDL to BTN stats

The performance of MDL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7435 and a 30 day low of 4.6372. This means the 30 day average was 4.7043. The change for MDL to BTN was -2.02.

The performance of MDL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8547 and a 90 day low of 4.6372. This means the 90 day average was 4.7741. The change for MDL to BTN was -3.79.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MDL4.63724 BTN
5 MDL23.18620 BTN
10 MDL46.37240 BTN
20 MDL92.74480 BTN
50 MDL231.86200 BTN
100 MDL463.72400 BTN
250 MDL1,159.31000 BTN
500 MDL2,318.62000 BTN
1000 MDL4,637.24000 BTN
2000 MDL9,274.48000 BTN
5000 MDL23,186.20000 BTN
10000 MDL46,372.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moldovan Leu
1 BTN0.21565 MDL
5 BTN1.07823 MDL
10 BTN2.15645 MDL
20 BTN4.31290 MDL
50 BTN10.78225 MDL
100 BTN21.56450 MDL
250 BTN53.91125 MDL
500 BTN107.82250 MDL
1000 BTN215.64500 MDL
2000 BTN431.29000 MDL
5000 BTN1,078.22500 MDL
10000 BTN2,156.45000 MDL