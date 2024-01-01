Bhutanese ngultrums to Moldovan leus today

Convert BTN to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
213.50 mdl

1.000 BTN = 0.2135 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moldovan Leu
1 BTN0.21350 MDL
5 BTN1.06748 MDL
10 BTN2.13495 MDL
20 BTN4.26990 MDL
50 BTN10.67475 MDL
100 BTN21.34950 MDL
250 BTN53.37375 MDL
500 BTN106.74750 MDL
1000 BTN213.49500 MDL
2000 BTN426.99000 MDL
5000 BTN1,067.47500 MDL
10000 BTN2,134.95000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MDL4.68394 BTN
5 MDL23.41970 BTN
10 MDL46.83940 BTN
20 MDL93.67880 BTN
50 MDL234.19700 BTN
100 MDL468.39400 BTN
250 MDL1,170.98500 BTN
500 MDL2,341.97000 BTN
1000 MDL4,683.94000 BTN
2000 MDL9,367.88000 BTN
5000 MDL23,419.70000 BTN
10000 MDL46,839.40000 BTN