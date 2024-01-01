Bhutanese ngultrums to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BTN to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
218.43 szl

Nu.1.000 BTN = L0.2184 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22010.2273
Low0.21500.2150
Average0.21780.2197
Change-0.20%-1.80%
View full history

1 BTN to SZL stats

The performance of BTN to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2201 and a 30 day low of 0.2150. This means the 30 day average was 0.2178. The change for BTN to SZL was -0.20.

The performance of BTN to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2273 and a 90 day low of 0.2150. This means the 90 day average was 0.2197. The change for BTN to SZL was -1.80.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BTN0.21843 SZL
5 BTN1.09214 SZL
10 BTN2.18427 SZL
20 BTN4.36854 SZL
50 BTN10.92135 SZL
100 BTN21.84270 SZL
250 BTN54.60675 SZL
500 BTN109.21350 SZL
1000 BTN218.42700 SZL
2000 BTN436.85400 SZL
5000 BTN1,092.13500 SZL
10000 BTN2,184.27000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SZL4.57819 BTN
5 SZL22.89095 BTN
10 SZL45.78190 BTN
20 SZL91.56380 BTN
50 SZL228.90950 BTN
100 SZL457.81900 BTN
250 SZL1,144.54750 BTN
500 SZL2,289.09500 BTN
1000 SZL4,578.19000 BTN
2000 SZL9,156.38000 BTN
5000 SZL22,890.95000 BTN
10000 SZL45,781.90000 BTN