Bhutanese ngultrums to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert BTN to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
46.24 pgk

Nu.1.000 BTN = K0.04624 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04630.0463
Low0.04610.0457
Average0.04620.0460
Change0.26%1.24%
1 BTN to PGK stats

The performance of BTN to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0463 and a 30 day low of 0.0461. This means the 30 day average was 0.0462. The change for BTN to PGK was 0.26.

The performance of BTN to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0463 and a 90 day low of 0.0457. This means the 90 day average was 0.0460. The change for BTN to PGK was 1.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BTN0.04624 PGK
5 BTN0.23122 PGK
10 BTN0.46243 PGK
20 BTN0.92486 PGK
50 BTN2.31215 PGK
100 BTN4.62430 PGK
250 BTN11.56075 PGK
500 BTN23.12150 PGK
1000 BTN46.24300 PGK
2000 BTN92.48600 PGK
5000 BTN231.21500 PGK
10000 BTN462.43000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PGK21.62490 BTN
5 PGK108.12450 BTN
10 PGK216.24900 BTN
20 PGK432.49800 BTN
50 PGK1,081.24500 BTN
100 PGK2,162.49000 BTN
250 PGK5,406.22500 BTN
500 PGK10,812.45000 BTN
1000 PGK21,624.90000 BTN
2000 PGK43,249.80000 BTN
5000 PGK108,124.50000 BTN
10000 PGK216,249.00000 BTN