Bhutanese ngultrums to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert BTN to PGK at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
45.39 pgk

1.00000 BTN = 0.04539 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BTN0.04539 PGK
5 BTN0.22694 PGK
10 BTN0.45389 PGK
20 BTN0.90778 PGK
50 BTN2.26945 PGK
100 BTN4.53889 PGK
250 BTN11.34722 PGK
500 BTN22.69445 PGK
1000 BTN45.38890 PGK
2000 BTN90.77780 PGK
5000 BTN226.94450 PGK
10000 BTN453.88900 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PGK22.03180 BTN
5 PGK110.15900 BTN
10 PGK220.31800 BTN
20 PGK440.63600 BTN
50 PGK1101.59000 BTN
100 PGK2203.18000 BTN
250 PGK5507.95000 BTN
500 PGK11015.90000 BTN
1000 PGK22031.80000 BTN
2000 PGK44063.60000 BTN
5000 PGK110159.00000 BTN
10000 PGK220318.00000 BTN