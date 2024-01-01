Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BTN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
7,181 xof

Nu.1.000 BTN = CFA7.181 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.27047.3487
Low7.17457.1745
Average7.22407.2689
Change-1.23%-1.82%
View full history

1 BTN to XOF stats

The performance of BTN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2704 and a 30 day low of 7.1745. This means the 30 day average was 7.2240. The change for BTN to XOF was -1.23.

The performance of BTN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3487 and a 90 day low of 7.1745. This means the 90 day average was 7.2689. The change for BTN to XOF was -1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.18110 XOF
5 BTN35.90550 XOF
10 BTN71.81100 XOF
20 BTN143.62200 XOF
50 BTN359.05500 XOF
100 BTN718.11000 XOF
250 BTN1,795.27500 XOF
500 BTN3,590.55000 XOF
1000 BTN7,181.10000 XOF
2000 BTN14,362.20000 XOF
5000 BTN35,905.50000 XOF
10000 BTN71,811.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13925 BTN
5 XOF0.69627 BTN
10 XOF1.39254 BTN
20 XOF2.78508 BTN
50 XOF6.96270 BTN
100 XOF13.92540 BTN
250 XOF34.81350 BTN
500 XOF69.62700 BTN
1000 XOF139.25400 BTN
2000 XOF278.50800 BTN
5000 XOF696.27000 BTN
10000 XOF1,392.54000 BTN